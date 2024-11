The Kremlin said Monday that US President Joe Biden's outgoing administration will further inflame tensions by allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had seen media reports that Biden cleared strikes, which a US official confirmed to AFP, and that "it's obvious that the outgoing administration in Washington intends to take steps in order to continue fuelling the fire and provoking further escalation of tensions".