Study reveals surge in xenophobic and anti-Muslim sentiment in Germany

A recent study has unveiled a troubling rise in xenophobic and anti-Muslim sentiment across Germany, particularly in its western states, prompting concerns about social cohesion and democratic resilience.



The study conducted by Leipzig University scholars Prof. Dr. Oliver Decker and Prof. Dr. Ayline Heller has revealed a 4.8 percentage point increase in support for xenophobic world view since 2022, encompassing 21.8% of the population.



Western Germany, traditionally considered more open to diversity and multiculturalism, saw a stark 6.7-point jump to 19.3% support for xenophobic views. Meanwhile, in the eastern states, xenophobic views garnered support from approximately 31.5% of respondents.



The study highlights a growing anti-Muslim sentiment, with 32.8% of western state residents supporting a ban on Muslim immigration, up from 23.6% in 2022. Over 48% of respondents reported "feeling like strangers in their own country due to Muslim presence," a significant increase from 36.6% two years ago.



The survey also revealed a sharp decline in satisfaction with German democracy, falling 15.4 points to 42.3% nationwide. This dissatisfaction was more pronounced in eastern states, where only 29.7% said they were happy with the way democracy works in the country, compared to 45.5% in western states.



Political affiliations showed a strong correlation with xenophobic views. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party supporters exhibited the highest rate at 60.5%, while even supporters of mainstream parties like the liberal Free Democrats (21.9%) and Christian Democratic Union (21.5%) also expressed support for xenophobic rhetoric.