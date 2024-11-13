Russia to lift ban on gasoline exports

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev announced on Wednesday that the ministry submitted a proposal to the government to lift restrictions on gasoline exports.

Gasoline exports from Russia were restricted due to pricing in the domestic market, Tsivilev told at a press conference held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

Noting that prices have stabilized, Tsivilev said: "We have prepared proposals for removing the ban and have already submitted them to the government for review. Now we will lift export restrictions."

Gasoline prices have risen in Russia due to Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries and growing demand, especially in the agricultural sector.

Russia restricted gasoline exports from August 1 until the year-end.