Russia plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, says premier

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday that his country plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

"We plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 . We focus on improving energy efficiency, developing electric transport, and introducing modern solutions in agriculture and forestry," Mishustin said in an address to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku.

Expressing that Russia is actively participating in measures taken by the international community to combat global climate change under President Vladimir Putin's leadership, Mishustin said Moscow managed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than a half, compared to levels in the 1990s.

Mishustin said that 85% of Russia's energy comes from clean and low-emission generation, composed primarily of gas, nuclear and renewable energy.

"We are increasing our own technologies and production capacities to decarbonize industries," Mishustin further said.

He also reiterated previous remarks by Putin that Russia is in favor of uniting efforts in the fight against climate change, highlighting four priorities on the part of Moscow.

In this regard, Mishustin underlined the need for an agreement on a new collective goal in the field of climate financing, based on the interests of developing countries.

Secondly, he said it is important that the transition to low-emission energy production occurs "without prejudice to the development of low-income countries."

"The problem of global warming cannot be used as a pretext for discrimination, unfair competition, and the introduction of artificial restrictions," Mishustin further said.

The introduction of practical mechanisms for the implementation of international agreements and establishing cooperation between scientific communities were noted by Mishustin as the two other priorities of Russia.



