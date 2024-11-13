FLOODS CAUSED BY TORRENTIAL RAIN SEVERELY HIT ITALYS SICILY

Floods caused by torrential rain severely hit Italy's Sicily, local media reported on Wednesday.

The flood was particularly strong in Torre Archirafi, where it tossed cars around and dragged some of them into the sea, the state-run ANSA news agency reported.

While over 30 requests for help were transmitted to local emergency services, no one was reported dead or missing, it added.

In recent years, Italy has experienced a long series of extreme weather events in the form of heat waves, droughts, supercharged storms, and flooding, which is caused by the climate crisis caused by human greenhouse gas emissions, according to the news agency.