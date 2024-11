Europe needs more resources to tackle climate change, Greek PM says

Europe is a global leader in green transition but needs more resources to tackle the impact of climate-related disasters, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

"We cannot focus so much on 2050 that we forget 2024," Mitsotakis said addressing the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Baku.

"We need more resources to prepare to respond in time, in order to save lives ... and to help people and communities rebuild after disaster," he said.