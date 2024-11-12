UK launches new stop-smoking pill to combat tobacco addiction

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) announced on Tuesday the rollout of an improved version of varenicline, a stop-smoking pill, to help tens of thousands quit smoking.

The medication, described as highly effective in reducing nicotine cravings, will be available through NHS services starting this month, according to BBC.

Varenicline, previously offered under the brand name Champix, was withdrawn due to quality issues but has now been reformulated and approved as safe, according to NHS.

The prescription-only pill has been shown to help one in four smokers quit for at least six months when combined with behavioral support such as counseling.

Health officials estimate the initiative could assist over 85,000 people annually and prevent approximately 9,500 smoking-related deaths over the next five years.

The UK's smoking population currently stands at around 6 million, with smoking-related illnesses costing the NHS £2.5 billion (approximately $3.23 billion) annually.

- ALTERNATIVE METHODS

The NHS also confirmed that e-cigarettes, while not licensed as medical treatments, may be offered in some regions as part of local stop-smoking schemes.

Starter kits covering two weeks' supply of vapes could be distributed through NHS services, though guidelines prioritize licensed medications like varenicline.

- SMOKING IN THE UK

Despite a decline in smoking rates, tobacco use remains a leading cause of preventable illness and death. Last year, smoking contributed to over 400,000 hospital admissions in England.

Health experts stress that combining counseling with medication is the most effective approach for quitting.

"Varenicline offers a proven method for breaking tobacco dependence," said Nick Hopkinson, a respiratory medicine expert at Imperial College London, encouraging smokers to seek assistance if other cessation methods have been unsuccessful.



