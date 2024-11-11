UK premier attends Paris Armistice ceremony, making him 1st British leader to do so since WWII

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday attended Armistice commemorations in Paris, making him the first British leader to attend that ceremony in France since World War II.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier welcomed Starmer and paid tribute to the Franco-British friendship.

During the ceremony, Starmer stood alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, honoring fallen soldiers of World War I and veterans of subsequent conflicts in a symbolic gesture of unity between the two nations.

The last British prime minister known to have attended a similar event in Paris was Winston Churchill in 1944, at the invitation of Gen. Charles de Gaulle.

During the ceremony, Starmer and Macron laid wreaths at prominent sites across Paris, including a statue of Churchill and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a memorial for those who lost their lives in World War I.

The British and French national anthems were played as the leaders paid their respects.

"I am honored to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today. These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come," Starmer said.

According to Downing Street, Starmer's participation at Macron's invitation highlights the "close and enduring friendship between the UK and France."

Ahead of the Armistice Day events, Starmer and Macron held a bilateral meeting to discuss pressing global issues, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

*The duo discussed "how best to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into the winter," the UK government said in a statement.

"Turning to the Middle East, both underscored their deep concern at the situation in Gaza and Lebanon. They also reiterated the need for stability in the West Bank," it added.

It also stressed a mission to "disrupt and deter" smuggling networks that profit from dangerous English Channel crossings and fuel rising migration pressures.

Starmer is also expected to meet with Barnier, marking their first official meeting since the French prime minister took office in September.