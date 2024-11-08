Israeli hooligans target Palestinian symbols, stirring tension in Amsterdam: Reports

A wave of violence erupted late Thursday in Amsterdam when supporters of the Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv allegedly stormed through the city, tearing down Palestinian flags on private property and chanting incendiary slogans, according to the reports.

The incidents, which took place before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax, have sparked widespread outrage, with reports of Israeli fans clashing with bystanders, vandalizing property, and setting a Palestinian flag alight.

Videos shared widely on social media depict Maccabi fans not only vandalizing private property but also attacking a local taxi driver and even confronting law enforcement officials.

Editor Max Blumenthal of The Grayzone News remarked Friday on the footage circulating online, stating:

"Many videos going around of Israeli soccer goons vandalizing property in Amsterdam, attacking cops and bystanders, and ripping down Palestinian flags. Now this fascist infestation is playing the victim and waiting for airlifts back to the colonies."

Leyla Hamed, a football journalist, also corroborated late Thursday Blumenthal's account:

"Hooligans from the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv marched through the streets of Amsterdam… They stole Palestinian flags from homes and even set a Palestinian flag on fire."

After a wave of violence by Maccabi fans, Israeli officials labeled the incidents as "violence against Israeli citizens."

In a post on X, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned what he described as a "very violent incident against Israeli citizens in Amsterdam."

He announced the immediate dispatch of rescue planes to assist Israeli citizens in the city, asserting that the "harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked."

Netanyahu demanded swift action from the Dutch government, urging authorities to "take vigorous and swift action against the rioters" and protect Israeli citizens.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will leave for an official visit to the Netherlands in the upcoming hours.

During the visit, Sa'ar is scheduled to meet with his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp and other senior government officials.

He will also meet with Israelis in Amsterdam as well as members of the Dutch Jewish community.

Amsterdam-based daily newspaper, Het Parool also reported on Thursday that two arrests were made following afternoon skirmishes in Dam Square, though the identities of those detained have not been disclosed.

In response, several central areas were designated as "risk zones," allowing police to conduct stop-and-search operations, according to Dutch News.

It added that Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema emphasized in a city council meeting that while there were no legal grounds to ban Maccabi fans from attending the game, the ongoing Gaza conflict had intensified emotions locally.

Halsema also banned a nearby pro-Palestine protest near the Johan Cruijff Arena to mitigate potential clashes, and urged Ajax fans to avoid confrontation. The police have advised fans to arrive early for the 9 p.m. (2000GMT) kickoff due to increased security checks.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam police confirmed on Wednesday they had boosted their presence in the city center due to "tensions" in several areas, and intervened in multiple incidents, including a potential confrontation between taxi drivers and visitors.

Authorities noted that a Palestinian flag was torn down by unknown perpetrators on Wednesday night, and they prepared for a planned protest near the stadium on Thursday before the match.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also confirmed that 10 Israeli citizens were injured, advising others in Amsterdam to stay in their hotels.

Officials reported around 30 arrests, though details about those detained remain unspecified.









