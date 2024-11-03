Italy’s cyber espionage scandal: Data allegedly leaked to intelligence agencies

A cyber espionage scandal in Italy involving a former high-ranking police officer has sparked allegations regarding the sale of confidential information of prominent companies and individuals to foreign intelligence agencies, including those in Israel and the Vatican, for financial gain.

The Milan Public Prosecutor's Office, leading the investigation, revealed that a cyber espionage ring allegedly obtained sensitive information on high-profile figures.

Key suspects include former police officer Carmine Gallo, once celebrated as a "super cop," and Enrico Pazzali, president of the Milan Fair Foundation.

The investigation suggests that the suspects accessed data by infiltrating servers of ministries and police departments, which was then leaked to foreign intelligence agencies.

Gallo and Pazzali are accused of selling the sensitive information through their private company, Equalize, reportedly making millions of euros from the transactions.

Recent Italian media reports indicated that Gallo, who is currently under house arrest, used an encrypted telephone equipped with Israeli technology.

The revelation has raised questions about the involvement of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. It has been alleged that agents from Mossad may have established agreements with Equalize, engaging in information exchanges.

Notably, two individuals suspected of being Mossad agents were reported to have visited Equalize during the investigation.

The investigation has also revealed that the stolen data includes sensitive information about major Italian companies, such as energy firm ENI, Mediolanum Bank, and Barilla, as well as details on well-known figures like Olympic athlete Marcell Jacobs and several politicians.

It is believed that the data was intended for use in influencing business dynamics and public procedures or sold to intelligence agencies for profit.

One of the detained individuals, Nunzio Samuele Calamucci, reportedly possessed 15 terabytes of data -- equivalent to 800,000 files -- and was recorded in wiretaps discussing potential deals.

"Putin's right-hand man ... The Church wants this... Will we help the Church against Russia or not? Will they give us something for next year?" he was heard on a wiretap.

Another suspect, Marco Malerba, a former police officer under house arrest, admitted to providing Gallo with access to the state database, explaining he "couldn't say no" due to Gallo's authority over him.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the scandal as "unacceptable," emphasizing that "there is an information market in Italy" that must be curtailed.

She noted that a decree on cybersecurity had already been issued prior to the revelations and a technical committee is now working on a new decree.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has demanded an immediate parliamentary investigation, warning that state secrets could be at risk and described the information revealed as merely "the visible part of the iceberg."

Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Giovanni Melillo previously said the investigation exposed "a massive and alarming market for confidential data."

As the scandal unfolds, the implications for Italy's cybersecurity landscape and the integrity of its institutions remain profound.