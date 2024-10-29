Man dies in detention at UK immigration removal center

A 26-year-old man died in detention at Brook House Immigration Removal Center near Gatwick Airport, Serco, the company managing the facility, confirmed Monday.

British media reported that the man passed away Sunday, and authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Adrian Usher, the prisons and probation ombudsman, announced a formal investigation into the incident.

This marks the second death at the center within a year.

In November 2023, a 37-year-old Albanian man attempted suicide and later died in detention at Brook House, raising further scrutiny of the facility and its treatment of detainees.

A public inquiry published earlier this year revealed that detainees at Brook House had been subjected to abuse and mistreatment.

The inquiry documented 19 cases of abuse over a five-month period in 2017, highlighting serious deficiencies in detainee care.

The Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group, a charity supporting those held at Brook House, paid tribute to the deceased on social media platform X.

Expressing sorrow, the charity stated: "On the death of a man in detention yesterday we send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved him. Brook House is prison architecture, and no one should take their last breath there. We mourn that a young man died before he could be free."









