UKRAINES DRONE ATTACK WOUNDS FOUR FIREFIGHTERS IN RUSSIAS DZERZHINSK

Ukraine's drone attack wounds four firefighters in Russia's Dzerzhinsk

Four firefighters sustained minor shrapnel wounds from a Ukrainian drone attack in Dzerzhinsk, Russia, as reported by the region's governor on Sunday. Russian air defense systems reportedly destroyed 110 Ukrainian drones across various regions, including eight over Nizhny Novgorod, located about 400 km east of Moscow.

Published October 20,2024
