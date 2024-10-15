UK imposes new sanctions on illegal Israeli settler outposts over West Bank violence

The UK government on Tuesday announced new sanctions targeting three illegal Israeli settler outposts and four organizations supporting violence in the West Bank.

The move comes in response to a significant rise in attacks against Palestinian communities by extremist Israeli settlers.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy revealed the measures as part of a broader effort to address the escalating violence, which has devastated Palestinian communities.

"The Israeli government must crack down on settler violence and stop the legalization of settler outposts," Lammy said in a statement, urging Israeli authorities to take action against growing settler extremism.

The sanctions target three illegal settler outposts namely Tirzah Valley Farm, Meitarim, and Shuvi Eretz.

These outposts have been linked to acts of violence and harassment, aimed at displacing Palestinians and seizing their land for settlement construction.

The outposts are illegal under both Israeli and international law but have continued to expand in recent years.

In addition to the outposts, the sanctions also focus on four organizations—Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva, Hashomer Yosh, Torat Lechima, and Amana—allegedly involved in promoting, inciting, or supporting violence against Palestinians.

These groups have been tied to a range of extremist activities, from providing volunteers for illegal outposts to offering financial backing for violent acts against Palestinian civilians.

Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva, a religious school in the Yitzhar settlement, has been accused of encouraging violence against non-Jewish people.

Hashomer Yosh, a non-governmental organization, supplies volunteers to support illegal outposts, including Meitarim, which was founded by extremist settler Yinon Levy, who was sanctioned by the UK earlier this year.

Torat Lechima, an Israeli charity, has been documented as providing financial assistance to illegal outposts involved in violence.

Meanwhile, Amana, which operates as a commercial construction firm, has played a significant role in establishing illegal settlements and financially supporting settlers linked to violent actions.

'CULTURE OF IMPUNITY'



The UK's sanctions are a direct response to a surge in settler violence in the West Bank, where over 1,400 attacks against Palestinians have been recorded by the UN since October 2023.

The uptick in violence often coincides with key periods such as the olive harvest, a vital time for Palestinians both economically and culturally, when settler groups frequently launch coordinated assaults on Palestinian farmers.

Speaking on the sanctions, Lammy emphasized the need for accountability, stating that the Israeli government's inaction has fostered a "culture of impunity."

"Inaction of Israeli government allowed environment of impunity to flourish where settler violence has been allowed to increase unchecked," said the foreign secretary.

He called on Israel to halt settler expansion on Palestinian land and crack down on violent extremists.

"Settlers have shockingly even targeted schools and families with young children," Lammy added. "The measures we have taken today will help bring accountability to those who have supported and perpetrated such heinous abuses of human rights."