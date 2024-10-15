Russia reduces consular staff in Norway amid diplomatic tension

Russia's Embassy in Norway announced Monday that it has reduced its consular staff to two diplomats, following Norway's demand to downsize Russian diplomatic personnel by Oct. 17.

The Russian Embassy in Oslo stated on Facebook that it was working to continue providing consular services despite the reduced staff, though on-site services such as in-person appointments may be limited.

The diplomatic downsizing follows a decision by Norway last year to declare 15 Russian embassy staff members persona non grata. Then-Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt explained in April that the move was in response to what Norway called "activities not compatible with their diplomatic status," citing an increased Russian intelligence threat amid Europe's shifting security environment.

"Russia currently poses the greatest intelligence threat to Norway. We take this very seriously and are now implementing measures to counter Russian intelligence activities in our country. We will not allow Russian intelligence officers to operate under diplomatic cover in Norway," Huitfeldt said at the time.