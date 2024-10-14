GERMANY VOICES CONCERN OVER CHINAS MILITARY DRILLS NEAR TAIWAN

Germany on Monday expressed concern over China's large-scale military maneuvers near Taiwan.

"China's military measures increase the risk of unintentional military clashes and in this sense also increase tensions in the region," Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a press briefing in Berlin.

"The People's Republic of China, as a responsible international actor, is expected to contribute to stability and peace in the region through its behavior," he added.

China's military said the drills, Joint Sword 2024-B, involve multiple forces and will be carried out in the Taiwan Strait, as well as north, south and east of the island.

Fischer stressed the need to fully respect the right to freedom of navigation and aviation guaranteed under international law.

At the same time, he added, that Berlin fundamentally rejects unilateral changes to the status quo.

In line with the "one China" policy, Germany acknowledges that there is only one Chinese government, and does not maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

But Berlin also views Taiwan as a close partner, and enjoys close economic and cultural ties.

Beijing considers Taiwan "an inseparable part of Chinese territory" and has repeatedly urged other nations to refrain from actions that would send a wrong signal to "separatist forces" seeking independence.

The drills come four days after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said in a speech that China has no right to represent Taiwan and declared his commitment to "resist annexation."