Ukrainian drone attack sets fire to fuel depot in Crimea

A Ukrainian drone attack set fire to a large fuel depot in Russian-occupied Crimea during the night, Ukraine's General Staff said early on Monday.



Residents of the city of Feodosiya, on the Crimean coast of the Black Sea, posted videos of the fire on social media. Plumes of smoke could be seen in the distance over the southern coast of the peninsula.



Local Russian authorities confirmed the fire, but did not comment on the drone attack.



An air raid alert sounded across the peninsula during the night, and explosions and anti-aircraft fire were reported in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol and at the Russian air bases of Belbek and Saki.



The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Monday that 21 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted during the night, 12 of which were over Crimea.



Ukraine is targeting oil facilities behind the front in an attempt to disrupt Russia's fuel supply. Russia has occupied Crimea since 2014.



Russia in turn attacked Ukraine overnight with combat drones, launching Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at various targets early on Monday morning.



Kiev's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, wrote on Telegram on Monday that preliminary information suggested fragments of an intercepted missile had fallen over the Ukrainian capital.

