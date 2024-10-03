Bulgaria urges its citizens to immediately leave Iran as tensions further escalate in Mideast

Bulgaria on Thursday urged its citizens to immediately leave Iran due to the escalated tensions in the Middle East.

Bulgarians in the country are advised to strictly follow the security instructions of the local authorities, stay informed about the situation, and avoid visiting military sites and mass rallies, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also recommended that Bulgarian nationals in Iran promptly contact the Bulgarian Embassy in Tehran to provide details on their whereabouts and the intended duration of their stay, either by calling the Embassy or e-mailing the General Consulate in Tehran.

On Tuesday night, Iran carried out a major missile attack on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last October.

The conflict spread to Lebanon as Israel launched deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,073 people and injured nearly 3,000 others since Sept. 23.