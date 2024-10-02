UK premier says 'determined' to put ties with EU 'back on stable positive footing'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels as part of efforts to improve post-Brexit relations between the UK and the bloc.

Speaking at a joint news conference with von der Leyen, Starmer said that he is looking forward to have a productive set of discussions with her as well as with European Council President Charles Michel, and Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament.

"We are determined to put this relationship back on a stable positive footing that I think we all want to see," he said.

The British premier said that the British public wants to return to "pragmatic, sensible leadership" when it comes to dealing with their closest neighbors to "make Brexit work and to deliver in their interests."

For her part, von der Leyen underlined that the two have a lot to discuss and she is also looking forward to continuing to strengthen ties with the UK.

Touching on many challenges that the world is facing, she pointed to a "geopolitical landscape that is shifting so rapidly in front of our eyes."

Like Starmer, she also condemned Iran's Tuesday's missile attacks against Israel and reiterated her calls for a cease-fire across the border with Lebanon and Gaza.

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, the majority of people voted in favor of the withdrawal of the country from the EU.

After the Brexit agreement was signed by representatives from Britain and the EU on Jan. 24, 2020, the UK officially withdrew from the bloc on Jan. 31 of that year.