Zelenskyy thanks Ukraine’s soldiers on Defenders Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the country's soldiers on Tuesday in honor of Defenders Day.

"Today is a great day. The Day of Defenders of Ukraine. Your day. The day of those who make tomorrow possible. Thanks to you, Ukraine exists, and we are standing here, on our land, in our capital, under our flags," Zelenskyy said during a ceremony in Kyiv.

Reflecting on the 951 days since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskyy noted that the country's soldiers have been "writing history on the battlefield" and are sacrificing themselves "in order not to sacrifice Ukraine."

"Defending Ukraine. Two words that unite millions of people. Our country and our nation. On behalf of which I want to say to you: Thank you! To each and every one of you. We are proud of each and every one of you!" he added.

Defenders Day has been a public holiday in Ukraine since 2015, commemorating the soldiers who fight for the country's defense.



