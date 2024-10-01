UN SECURITY COUNCIL MUST BE FIRST TO INTERVENE ON ISRAELS ATTACKS AGAINST LEBANON: SPAIN

Spain urged the UN Security Council to take immediate action Tuesday on the Israeli military's ground assaults on Lebanon.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stressed the need for restraint and diplomatic intervention to prevent further escalation in the region.

"We are facing a war that is regional in scope but could spread. Therefore, we all need to act responsibly and with restraint," Albares told reporters at the Prime Minister's residence after a Cabinet meeting. "We want the UN Security Council to be the first to intervene in this situation."

Albares highlighted the presence of a UN peacekeeping force along the Blue Line on the Israel-Lebanon border, which includes Spanish troops.

He pointed out that his country's military involvement is part of a larger Security Council decision to maintain peace in the region.

"The primary function of the Security Council is to ensure peace and security in the world," said Albares, reinforcing Spain's commitment to diplomacy through the EU, the UN and direct dialogue with regional actors.

Span is closely monitoring the unfolding situation, with Albares expressing concern that the conflict between Israel and Lebanon could lead to a broader war in the region.

He reiterated Spain's calls for an immediate halt to Israeli strikes, noting that urgent diplomatic efforts were underway to address the crisis.

As tensions mount, Albares announced that Spain finalized an "evacuation plan" for nationals in Lebanon.

While he did not disclose specific details for security reasons, he confirmed that the government was prepared to implement the plan when necessary.

Spanish nationals have been urged to leave Lebanon via commercial flights or to travel by sea through Türkiye, Greece or Greek Cyprus. "We know where all Spanish citizens in Lebanon are located, and we are ready to act swiftly if required," Albares said.

Madrid has intensified its diplomatic outreach, urging Israel to stop its military operations in Lebanon and coaxing the international community to step in to prevent a further deterioration of the conflict.