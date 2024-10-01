Russia releases journalists detained at pro-Kremlin concert

Russian police released three independent media journalists several hours after detaining them outside a concert celebrating Moscow's claimed annexation of occupied Ukrainian regions, one of their employers said on Tuesday.

Rights groups said three reporters working for two independent media outlets were detained at the pro-Kremlin concert on Monday evening.

Both SOTAvision and Republic are classed as "foreign agents" by authorities.

SOTAvision said on Telegram overnight: "Two detained correspondents for our publication and a correspondent for Republic were released from the Kitay-Gorod police station four hours after they were detained."

SOTAvision said on Telegram all three were fined 500 rubles (just over $5.0) for "the alleged use of foul language in a public space".

It said earlier its reporters -- who were denied access to the Red Square celebration -- had been arrested while interviewing spectators leaving the concert.

Russia has banned criticism of its military campaign in Ukraine and carried out a huge crackdown on dissent.

Much of the country's independent media is forced to operate from exile.

SOTAvision is one of the few independent media outlets that has reporters inside the country.