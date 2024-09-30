Protesters in Paris call for end to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Paris to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, allegedly using weapons supplied by France, local media reported on Monday.

The demonstrations follow recent Israeli strikes on the Lebanese city of Sidon, which killed at least 24 people and injured 29 others, according to the Euronews.

"We aim to show unity with the Lebanese people," the media outlet quoted Hassan Daher, a spokesperson for the organizing groups, as saying.

He emphasized solidarity across various political factions in support of Lebanon, its refugees, and victims.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nabil Kaouk, its deputy head, making him the seventh senior leader killed in Israeli strikes within a week.

This announcement came after the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in a strike in a southern Beirut suburb on Friday.

France has historically supported Israel, defending its right to self-defense.

A report from the French Defense Ministry revealed that the country issued 767 export licenses to Israel since 2015, averaging €20 million (over $22.3 million) in military equipment sales annually.

In April, 11 NGOs, including Amnesty International, filed a lawsuit in Paris to halt France's arms sales to Israel, arguing that civilians in Gaza were being targeted. However, the court dismissed that request in May.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 900 people and injuring over 2,700 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Several Hezbollah commanders have been killed in the Israeli assault, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said early Thursday that Tel Aviv will only accept a cease-fire in Lebanon when Hezbollah is pushed away from the border to the north of the Litani River and disarmed.

On Monday, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Lebanon was ready to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which involves deploying the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.