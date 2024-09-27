Italy’s deputy premier hopes to avoid prison time

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday that he hopes he is acquitted of charges relating to his blocking of a migrant ship from entering a local port in 2019, for which he is facing a six-year prison sentence.

Salvini held a press conference at the Foreign Press Association in Rome, where he spoke about the recent request for a prison sentence in a case in which he was charged with "detaining people" and "abuse of office" for not allowing the docking of the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms for days when he was interior minister in 2019.

"A possible conviction would not be a problem or a concern for me. It would be a big problem for Italy, for the rule of law, for the fight against illegal immigration at the international level," he warned.

"It is a dangerous precedent. I believe that justice will be expressed in a discreet and calm way," he added.

Arguing that the judicial process against him is a political process, Salvini said: "I hope for an acquittal, but I will continue to stay in office regardless of the punishment."

The legal proceedings against Salvini, initiated by the Palermo Public Prosecutor's Office in 2021 for not allowing 147 rescued migrants to disembark for 19 days in August 2019, are ongoing.

When reminded of a recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia could use nuclear weapons in certain circumstances, Salvini said: "I can reiterate the position of not only myself but also the Italian government, which says no to the use of weapons on Russian territory and supports the defense of the Ukrainian people, who are under attack."

Responding to another question, he said he would not want the Italian bank Unicredit to move its headquarters abroad.



















