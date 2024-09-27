Greek rights group says police tortured immigrant to death

Greek civilian organization and human rights group, KEERFA Movement United Against Racism and the Fascist Threat, said Thursday that an immigrant delivery man was killed by Greek police while in custody.

Mohamed Kamran Asik, a resident of Greece for more than 20 years with stable employment and a valid residence permit, was reportedly tortured by police at several stations before dying of his injuries Sept. 21, the group said in a statement.

He had been transferred to five police stations, where he was denied contact with his family and lawyer, it said.

KEERFA accused Greek authorities and police of attempting a "cover-up," alleging that Kamran was falsely registered as homeless and non-Greek speaking, despite his long-standing presence in the country.

"We demand that the prosecution take it over, that the Security Department of Agios Panteleimon be immediately exempted," the group said.

It further highlighted that the Agios Panteleimonas police station, where Kamran died, has a history of abuse and collaboration with far-right groups.

"We will appeal to the Ombudsman to proceed with an investigation, as he did with the drowning of the 600 refugees in the Pylos shipwreck," according to the statement.

"The responsibility for the murder is in the hands of (Greek Citizen Protection Minister Michalis) Chrysochoides and (Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis with the racist policy of denigrating immigrants and turning them into targets for every border guard and police officer," said the group.

It urged "trade unions, the student associations, the organizations of the left to escalate the struggles to put an end to the police racist brutality of the government, which turns its back on the genocide of the Palestinians, the government which has in its hands the crime of its 600 drowned refugees Pylos."

KEERFA, in solidarity with Kamran's family, announced a rally on Oct. 12 in Victoria Square, followed by a march to the police station.

Delivery workers and unions are also planning strikes, demanding justice and an end to police brutality against migrants.