Ukrainian foreign minister says Kyiv interested in deepening ties with Central Asia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday expressed his country's interest in deepening ties with Central Asian countries.

"Ukraine is interested in deepening ties with Central Asian countries," Sybiha said on X following talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev in New York, where both diplomats arrived ahead of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly set to commence on Tuesday.

Sybiha said they discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and dialogue and strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan.

He also held separate talks with his Argentinian and South African counterparts.

Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan officially established diplomatic ties in September 1992.