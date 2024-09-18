Karmod expands steel housing projects to Greek island of Crete

Turkish modular building firm Karmod has expanded its steel housing projects across Europe, with the latest addition on Greece's Crete island, the company announced on Wednesday.

The installation of a 126-square-meter steel-constructed home in Heraklion was completed in just five days, Karmod said in a statement.

Karmod's Foreign Trade Manager Ziya Yanik highlighted the growing demand for modular steel homes in tourism regions, emphasizing the quick-assembly features and environmental benefits of the prefabricated structures.

"Modular steel homes are increasingly being preferred in Europe for their adaptability to environmental standards and rapid construction process," Yanik said.

Yanik also noted that these homes, built using sustainable materials, align with modern eco-friendly construction trends.

"The use of recyclable materials makes prefabricated steel houses stand out, particularly in the context of sustainable environment management. When combined with safety and durability, they offer an appealing solution in Europe," he added.

The Crete project, a 3-bedroom prefabricated house from Karmod's Kardelen model, was shipped from Türkiye via Athens to Heraklion.

Karmod's supervisory team completed the installation "swiftly", Yanik said.

In the statement, the company emphasized the benefit of noise-free and efficient construction, particularly in regions with strict building restrictions, such as tourism hotspots.

Karmod's steel houses, pre-manufactured at its facilities, reduce the need for noisy machinery on-site and avoid long construction disruptions, the company stated.