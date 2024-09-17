Germany says Moldova could be next in line if Ukraine falls

Support for Ukraine guarantees the survival of neighbouring Moldova, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday at a conference to address concerns about broadening Russian interference in the region.

"Everything that we do to support Ukraine also means fostering stabilisation with regards to Moldova," Baerbock said. "It is clear what the greatest concern of the people here is: that if Ukraine falls, Moldova is the next country in line."

Baerbock was visiting Chisinau for the Moldova Partnership Platform, together with allies from France and Romania.

Germany, one of Kyiv's main military supporters in Europe, initiated the platform after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, painting it as part of broader efforts to stabilise Moldova's economy and shield it from Russian disinformation.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the country still faces serious challenges and urged partners to increase their support.

"Russia's war against Ukraine, which we condemned from the very first day, has caused enormous damage to our economy," Sandu said.

"The uncertainty caused by the war continues to seriously hinder our economic development and will continue to hinder it as long as the war lasts," she added.











