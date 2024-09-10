Russian air defence intercepts drones targeting Moscow; fire claims one life

Russian authorities reported early on Tuesday that air defence systems intercepted numerous drones targeting Moscow and its surrounding areas overnight.



More than a dozen drones were downed as they approached the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Governor Andrey Vorobyov said



In Ramenskoye near the capital, a 46-year-old woman was killed when a drone attack caused a fire on the 11th and 12th floors of a residential building, Vorobyov said, adding that there were also three injuries reported.



Vorobyov said that 14 drone attacks occurred in various parts of the Moscow region, leading to the evacuation of dozens of people and causing delays and cancellations at Moscow airports.



Drone attacks were also reported in other parts of the country, amounting to several dozen in total. In the border region of Bryansk, 59 drones were shot down, according to Governor Alexander Bogomats. There were no damage or injuries, he said.

