UK PM calls for societal repair after far-right riots

In his first major television interview since entering 10 Downing Street, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer appeared on the BBC to discuss a range of pressing issues, including the rise of far-right extremism and this summer's riots.

In an interview with Laura Kuenssberg, Starmer said that while he does not believe the UK is a racist country, he acknowledged racism played a role in the unrest.

"I don't think we're a racist country, I think we're a country of decent people," Starmer said, highlighting the positive response of communities that came together to clean up and rebuild in the aftermath of the riots. "That's the real face of Britain."

The riots, which erupted in several areas following the deaths of three children in a July attack in Southport, were described by Starmer as "totally illegitimate" and "unacceptable." The violence, which included an attack on a hotel housing migrants, was triggered by false claims that the killings were committed by an immigrant.

He emphasized that while people hold strong views on issues such as immigration, violence and disorder cannot be tolerated.

Asked if the rioters were motivated by racism, Starmer pointed to far-right influences. "I think it was far-right, I think there was racism there," he said, explaining that these elements varied across the country.

The prime minister warned of the dangers posed by far-right ideologies, calling them "the sort of snake oil of the easy answer."

He expressed concern over the rise of far-right extremism, but remained convinced that the government's focus on delivering meaningful change-from improving public services like the National Health Service (NHS) to addressing crime and immigration-was the way forward.

Addressing the broader societal impact of the riots, Starmer elaborated on comments he made at the time, when he referred to a "societal black hole."

He explained that the riots were symbolic of a "broken society" in need of repair. "The riots are not capable of justification," he reiterated, "but the societal black hole was a breaking of our society which we need to mend."

To combat such unrest in the future, Starmer stressed the need for stronger police presence on the frontlines and faster court processing. He underscored the importance of regaining control and rebuilding trust in public institutions.