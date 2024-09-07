Many Germans of migrant-origin mull leaving Germany after far-right election win

Many Germans of migrant origin are thinking about emigrating or changing their federal state because of the latest regional election success of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in two eastern German states, according to a study published Friday.

The report by the German Center for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM) said around one-quarter of those with a migrant background are at least fundamentally thinking about leaving Germany.

It is almost 12% for those without a migrant background. Some 9.3% of respondents with a migrant background already have concrete plans to emigrate. For the other respondents, it was 1.9%, while 11.7% mentioned fundamental considerations for emigration.

The percentages are significantly higher when people are asked about plans or considerations about moving to another federal state if the right-wing extremist AfD is part of the government in their current residence.

The study said between 18% and 34% of people with a migrant background are considering such a change, depending on their region of origin, and 12.5% already have concrete plans to do it. The latter is particularly common (24.1%) among people with Arab origins.

Among those surveyed without a migrant background, 14.6% had such considerations and 3.4% already had concrete plans.

Almost 60% of respondents expressed fears about the AfD's plans for a mass expulsion of those with a migrant background and other undesirable people, what the party calls "remigration." according to the study.

Some 72.4% of those surveyed classified the AfD as anti-democratic and 80% said it was racist.