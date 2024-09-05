BELGIUMS HISTORIC CITY BRUGES SET TO BAN NEW AIRBNB RENTALS AMID OVER-TOURISM

The city of Bruges, one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations in Belgium, is moving to ban the establishment of new Airbnb rentals as part of its efforts to tackle over-tourism, according to local media.

Bruges, renowned for its medieval architecture and canals and recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, has seen a growing influx of visitors in recent years.

In response, local authorities are preparing to restrict the expansion of Airbnb facilities in the city.

According to reports in the national media, the Bruges Municipality has made the decision to halt the approval of new short-term rental properties on Airbnb, following complaints from residents about overcrowding.

Locals have voiced concerns about the overwhelming number of tourists affecting the city's quality of life.

Bruges' Tourism Office revealed that in 2023, the city, with a population of just 120,000, welcomed an average of 27,500 tourists per day.

The move to limit new Airbnb rentals is seen as a step toward managing this significant tourist volume more effectively.



















