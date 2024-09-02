Far-right AfD is damaging Germany, Chancellor Scholz says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday expressed concern over the far-right Alternative for Germany's (AfD) huge gains in Sunday's regional elections, claiming the AfD is damaging the country.

"Our country cannot and must not get used to this. The AfD is damaging Germany. It is weakening the economy, dividing our society and ruining our country's reputation," Scholz said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Scholz called on all democratic parties to join forces against the far-right, and support building coalition governments in the eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony.

"All democratic parties are now called upon to form stable governments, without right-wing extremists," he said, referring to the expected coalition talks in the eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony.

Germany's far-right claimed its biggest electoral success since World War II, with the AfD winning the state election in Thuringia with close to 33% of the vote and came in second in neighboring Saxony at around 30%.

Officials from the anti-immigrant party said they were ready to enter coalition talks with other parties.

The AfD's co-chairwoman, Alice Weidel, hailed her party's performance as a "historical success." She called on other parties to change their stance against the AfD, and engage in talks with them to build coalition governments.

"The voters want to see the AfD in the government. We are representing around 30% of voters in both federal states. Without us, a stable government is no longer possible," she said.