German police detain several pro-Palestinian protesters after rally in Berlin

Several pro-Palestine protesters were detained by German police following a protest demonstration in Berlin on Saturday against Israel's ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over 40,600 lives since Oct. 7 of last year, as well as recent intensified attacks in the West Bank.

Hundreds of people gathered at Breslauer Square in the Fridenau district to protest Israel's attacks on Palestine and show solidarity with the Palestinians.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags marched to Rathaus Steglitz subway station.

However, a group displaying Israeli flags attempted to provoke the demonstration near the Walter Schreiber Platz subway station. After the protest, the police detained several protesters.

Tensions arose between the police and protesters at times, with the police using forceful measures.

One protester was treated after being taken to the ground and then transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.



















