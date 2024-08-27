Bulgarian caretaker government sworn in

Bulgaria's caretaker government was sworn in on Tuesday, local media reported.

The oath-taking ceremony of the government, led by caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, took place at an extraordinary meeting of parliament, according to the state-run BTA news agency.

The ceremony was attended by President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Iotova, it added.

On Monday, Radev announced the country will hold a snap general election, its seventh in three years, on Oct. 27.

The snap election comes as political instability has continued in the country for more than three years, with political parties failing to form a coalition government.

The last snap election was held on June 9, during which the turnout rate was only 34%.



