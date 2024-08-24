Germany knife attack leaves 3 dead, 5 critically injured

At least three people were killed and several others were injured in a knife attack in Germany's western city of Solingen, authorities said late Friday.

During a music festival in the city center, a man randomly attacked people with a knife and fled the scene afterward, police spokesman Alexander Kresta told reporters.

He said police officers were interviewing witnesses at the moment and gathering information to establish the identity of the suspect.

Authorities have confirmed that at least three people were killed in the attack, and five others were critically injured and were transferred to hospitals for treatment.

According to Bild newspaper, the suspect deliberately stabbed the victims in the neck. "This is why investigators are classifying the crime now as a terrorist attack," the daily reported.

Special police teams, equipped with heavy weapons, were patrolling the streets, as a large manhunt was underway to apprehend the assailant.

Solingen police have asked the public to avoid the city center and stay off the streets while the operation was taking place.









