President of Bulgaria sets deadline for interim government and calls for transparent elections

President Rumen Radev stated at a meeting held at the Presidency, "The main task of the new interim government will be to conduct fair, honest, and transparent elections and to prevent any possible fraud during these elections. This should be the priority of your government."

Radev also mentioned, "Efforts must be made to prevent 'vote buying' and other forms of corruption in the elections," and gave Glavchev a deadline of August 26 to form an interim cabinet.

President Radev indicated that if Glavchev's government is approved, the new early general election could be held on October 27.

Radev had not approved the cabinet draft proposed by his interim prime minister candidate, Deputy Chairman of the National Audit Office Goritsa Gyncharova-Kojareva.

Bulgarian voters, due to political instability preventing the formation of a government, will go to the polls for early elections for the 7th time in the last 3 years.

Voter turnout, which was 34% in the last election, is expected to decrease further in the new election.