50-day-old baby rescued after being stranded on Greek island for 3 days

A 50-day-old baby, who was stranded with his parents for three days on the Greek island of Tilos, has been rescued, according to media reports.

The baby and his parents were among the group of refugees who were abandoned by human traffickers and got trapped in a mountainous area of the island without food or water, according to the UK-based Metro news outlet.

It said that his parents were forced to use seawater to make baby's milk when their resources ran low.

Citing local sources, the outlet announced that the baby is safe and healthy.