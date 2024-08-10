News Europe New beginning for Catalonia as Socialist Illa becomes president

Salvador Illa, a Socialist politician, took office as the president of the Catalan regional government in a ceremony held at the government palace in Barcelona on Saturday.

"By taking office today, I am also inheriting the hopes of the Catalan people," said the 61-year-old, who made a name for himself as Spain's health minister during the coronavirus pandemic.



The inauguration came just two days after Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who is facing an arrest warrant, gave a speech in central Barcelona.



He then fled, despite a heavy police presence. On Friday Puigdemont posted on X that he was back in Belgium, where he has mainly resided since he initially escaped in 2017.



At the start of the inauguration ceremony, Illa expressed a conciliatory attitude towards his separatist predecessors. "I have no doubt that all previous presidents came into office with the best intentions of making Catalonia a better country," he said, including Puigdemont among them.



Although Illa's Socialist Party won elections to the Catalan parliament in May, it needs support from the separatist Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and the ecological Comuns alliance to govern.



On Thursday, 68 of the 135 members of the regional parliament in Barcelona voted in favour of Illa. Spanish media saw his election as a new beginning for the region, which has been rocked by a dispute over demands for independence for more than 10 years.



However, it is likely to be difficult for the calm and conciliatory Illa to reconcile his pro-Spanish policies with the ERC's desire for independence.



Although an amnesty was declared for the Catalan separatists, it did not apply to Puigdemont, as he is facing charges of personal enrichment.



It is not clear if or when the arrest warrant for the former Catalan leader would be cancelled. Illa had called on the Spanish judiciary to apply the amnesty law issued for Catalan separatists, including Puigdemont "quickly, swiftly and without excuses."











