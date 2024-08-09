Former Scottish leader Humza Yousaf alarmed over far-right violence in UK

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf expressed deep concerns about the escalating far-right violence targeting Muslims in the UK.

Reflecting on the shocking riots that have swept across the country in a recent interview with Anadolu, Yousaf expressed disbelief at the intensity and scale of the violence, which includes attacks on mosques, racist chants, and arson attacks on facilities housing asylum seekers.

Yousaf, who was born and raised in Scotland and served as the leader of the Scottish National Party, told Anadolu about the dangerous normalization of Islamophobia in the UK's political discourse.

He pointed to years of dehumanizing rhetoric from politicians, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, contributing to the current climate of hatred and violence. "This is the most despicable level of violence that I've ever witnessed in my time in the UK," he said.

The former first minister also expressed his personal sense of insecurity, revealing that he and his family no longer feel safe in the UK. "I have three girls... and I'm not sure whether or not my children will be safe in the UK," Yousaf said, highlighting the fears that many Muslims and people of color are grappling with in light of the recent events.

- 'IS UK A SAFE PLACE FOR MUSLIMS?'

When asked about the increasing number of British Muslims contemplating leaving the country, Yousaf admitted that while he loves Scotland and does not wish to leave, the safety of his family is paramount. "I'm not seeking to leave, but I and every other Muslim I know is asking the question, is the UK a safe place for Muslims?"

Yousaf was also critical of far-right politicians like Nigel Farage, accusing them of fueling hatred and violence through their anti-Muslim rhetoric. "Nigel Farage is a classic example of everything that is wrong within our political discourse," Yousaf stated, warning of the dangers posed by the growing influence of such figures in UK politics.

"So Nigel Farage has made a living, made lots of money, I have to say, from his Islamophobia and he, of course, was just elected in the UK general election that took place last month.

"So, we have a dangerous situation where there are many people, not just Nigel Farage, many people who were elected to parliament, who have a history of making anti-immigrant, and anti-Muslim statements and what message does that send to the Muslim community in the UK? I think it sends a message that they don't feel like they belong here," he said.

Despite stepping down from his role as first minister earlier this year, Yousaf remains an active voice in the Scottish and UK politics. He affirmed that his resignation had nothing to do with his Muslim identity, attributing it instead to political differences within his coalition government. However, he continues to speak out on important issues, including the violence against Muslims and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Yousaf acknowledged the recent statements made by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemning the far-right violence, but he urged for more concrete action, such as banning white supremacist organizations under the Terrorism Act. "So far I've been pleased to hear the prime minister's statements. I think he has rightly called out the violence as far right thuggery."

"But also, I think it is important that when the prime minister says those who are committing such violence will feel the full force of the law, we have to see that not only arrests, but I think these far-right racist, white supremacist organizations have to be banned in law. So the prime minister should use the terrorism act and should ban these organizations from existing. Therefore, being a member of these organizations in itself would be a criminal offence. So, look, the prime minister's words have been reassuring so far. We now need to make sure we see action," he added.

- 'ELON MUSK IS A VERY DANGEROUS MAN'

As for the controversial statements made by Elon Musk suggesting a potential civil war in the UK, Yousaf expressed grave concern over Musk's amplification of far-right conspiracy theories.

"I mean, Elon Musk is not a stupid man. He's a smart man. He knows how to use technology. He could have easily researched the claims that were being made and debunked them. Instead, he chose to amplify them. And that, to me, is a very dangerous man indeed," he said, calling for stricter regulation of social media platforms to prevent the spread of hate and disinformation.

In conclusion, Yousaf expressed a mixture of hope and anxiety about the future of Muslims in the UK.

"Today, I've heard a conservative, leadership contender, saying that if somebody says Allahu Akbar (God is Great) out loud, they should be arrested. So this is the kind of Islamophobia that is now entrenched and systematic in UK society," he said.

"I hope that the UK is a safe place. But at the moment, if I'm being very honest with you, if I'm being very truthful with you, for Muslims up and down the UK, this country does not feel like a safe place for Muslims at all," the former first minister added.











