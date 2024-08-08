Anti-racism counter-protesters gather in north London to condemn recent riots

Anti-racism counter-protesters took to the streets in several English cities including London, Birmingham and Liverpool, expressing strong opposition to recent riots and violence targeting asylum seekers, ethnic minorities and Muslims.

In north London, large crowds gathered, waving anti-fascist placards and banners alongside Palestinian flags.

The demonstrations came in response to the past week's surge in racially motivated attacks and intimidation.

In Finchley, a lone far-right protester faced a tense standoff with anti-racist demonstrators.

The situation escalated when an anti-racist protester took an England flag from the far-right individual, leading to chants of "Racist police" and "Our streets, our home" from the crowd.

The incident heightened tensions between the police and demonstrators, who demanded the removal of the far-right protester for inciting unrest.

- 'IT'S A COMPLETE DISGRACE'

The UK police said extra police were sent to the north of England, with 1,300 more police officers on standby in London.

One protester, speaking to Anadolu, expressed the collective sentiment.

"It's deeply shocking the levels of violence that we've seen, the levels of intimidation, racism, Islamophobia, just brutality, terrifying people in their communities," she said.

"It's an unbearable thing to see anywhere, but especially here, where we don't expect that to take place. It's really deeply shocking, and our hearts go out to all those people who have experienced the horrors themselves, whether it's (local) people, refugees. They don't deserve to be intimidated, to have their children terrified. It's a complete disgrace. It's a disgrace in our society, and I feel ashamed."

Elizabeth, a Jewish protester, emphasized the importance of solidarity among communities facing discrimination.

"I am here for my Muslim sisters and brothers," she said.

While threats from the government and police have seemingly kept most far-right protesters off the streets, the situation remains fluid.

Anti-racist demonstrators continue to make their presence felt, advocating for peace and inclusivity in the face of rising intolerance.

The UK has been rocked by turmoil for days, with violent far-right rioters spewing racist and Islamophobic vitriol targeting Muslims, minority groups and migrants.

The riots were fueled by false claims spread online that a suspect arrested for the July 29 fatal stabbing of three children in the seaside town of Southport was a Muslim asylum seeker.

Authorities have since identified the attacker as Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old born in Cardiff, Wales to Rwandan parents, but this has done little to deter the far-right mobs.











