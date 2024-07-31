Violent clashes erupt in UK town after knife attack

Violent clashes broke out late Tuesday in Southport, a seaside town in North West England, as police confronted demonstrators protesting in the wake of a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class the previous day that killed three girls.

Police said the situation escalated around 7.45 p.m. local time when supporters of the English Defense League -- a far-right, Islamophobic organization -- threw items at the Southport Mosque.

The tensions quickly escalated into violence as bottles and wheelie bins were thrown at officers, leading to a police van being set on fire.

An officer suffered a suspected broken nose amid the chaos, and additional patrols, including a dog section, were deployed to the area.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Doss described the situation as "sickening," particularly in light of the community's recent trauma following the tragic loss of three young lives in the stabbing incident.

Doss emphasized that the unrest was being fueled by individuals from outside the Merseyside area exploiting the recent tragedy to incite disorder.

"There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody," he said. "Some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper issued a warning earlier against spreading disinformation about the stabbing attack, a call echoed by the police in their statement.

She later issued a statement on the incidents.

"These disgraceful scenes of violence and disorder we are witnessing this evening, with attacks on the Merseyside Police and a local mosque, are completely appalling."

"Those responsible will face the full force of the law. The community of Southport is reeling from a horrifying ordeal and families are grieving," she said.

The arrested individual, according to the police, was born in the UK, and speculation about his status is seen as unhelpful and potentially harmful.

Merseyside police have vowed to continue their efforts to ensure the safety of the local community, which has already suffered immensely.

Police officers who signed off duty have been called back for support.

The Liverpool Region Mosque Network issued a statement saying the mosques and communities they serve across the Liverpool city region are "shocked and horrified by the heinous acts of murder.

"This is an attack against society, irrespective of faith or background. A minority of people are attempting to portray that this inhumane act is somehow related to the Muslim community. Frankly, it is not, and we must not let those who seek to divide us and spread hatred use this as an opportunity," the statement added.