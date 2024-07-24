British premier tells parliament he takes diplomatic efforts for Gaza cease-fire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street for his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the Parliament in London, Britain, 24 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

In his first Prime Minister's Question session at the parliament on Wednesday, British Premier Keir Starmer told the lawmakers that his newly elected government has already started taking necessary steps to realize an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Labour lawmaker Mohammad Yasin said he is pleased with Starmer's call for an urgent cease-fire and resumption of funds to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"But too many innocent people are still dying every day. There is nowhere safe in Gaza. So what further pressure can the Prime Minister apply to bring about an urgent ceasefire?" Yasin asked.

Starmer said he and Foreign Secretary David Lammy have set out the urgent need for a cease-fire with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We want a pathway to a two-state solution. A safe and secure Israel alongside a viable sovereign Palestinian state. And I use my first overseas trip as Prime Minister particularly at NATO to raise this with world leaders and under a Labour government."

The prime minister said the issue of cease-fire will be "discussed, negotiated and fought for at the highest levels" on the world stage.

"The alternative is standing on street corners protesting ultimately, only one of those will deliver change."