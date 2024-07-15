Estonian Prime Minister Kallas resigns for EU job

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has submitted her resignation in order to take up a job as the European Union's foreign policy chief, the president's office said on Monday.

Kallas led her liberal Reform party to general election victories in 2019 and 2023 and has fronted the government since 2021.

She will remain as Estonia's caretaker prime minister until the next government is confirmed by early August, Estonia's public broadcaster ERR said.

The Reform party has tapped Climate Minister Kristen Michal to become the next prime minister, pending negotiations to reconfigure the cabinet with its coalition partners, the liberal Estonia 200 and the Social Democrats.

Kallas' party will elect a new leader on September 8.









