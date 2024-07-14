European leaders condemn assassination attempt on former U.S. President Trump

Former US President Donald Trump is rushed off stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. (IHA Photo)

European leaders condemned an attempt on the life of former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump was shot in the right ear but is reported to be in good condition, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later issuing a statement identifying Thomas Matthew Crooks as the suspected shooter.

The Secret Service in a separate statement said the shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position from outside the venue. In addition to the shooter, one spectator is dead and two others were critically injured.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X: "The attack on U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is despicable. I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with all of those who were affected by the attack. Such acts of violence threaten democracy."

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed shock over the shooting at Trump's campaign rally, saying, "A supporter has passed away, and several others are injured. This is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people."

In a statement, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his sympathies to Trump and wished him a speedy recovery. "I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania," he said in a statement.

"Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail. I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery," he stressed.

"I wish America emerges stronger from this," he added.

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk expressed his wish for Trump's complete recovery, saying on X "Violence is never the answer to political differences in a democracy. I am sure this is one thing we can all agree on without any shadow of doubt."

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was injured in a May shooting, drew direct parallels between the two attacks. He remarked that political opponents of "D." are trying to silence Trump.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also wishes "him a speedy recovery," adding, "My thoughts are with those affected."

He condemns the attack, saying "Political violence has no place in our democracies. NATO Allies stand together to defend our freedom and values."

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also condemned the attack, stating, "Violence and hatred have no place in a democracy."

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina denounced the attack on Trump, saying, "Such acts of political violence have no place in any society."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he is "appalled" by the attack and extends "heartfelt sympathies to the families of the bystanders who lost their lives or were injured in the attack."

Simon Harris, the prime minister of Ireland, also said "what we saw last night from Pennsylvania was frightening and wrong. It is a relief that former President Trump is safe and survived the assassination attempt. Our hearts are with the innocent spectators killed and critically injured. There can be no place for political violence."