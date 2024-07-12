France, Germany, Italy, Poland agree to jointly develop long-range cruise missile

France, Germany, Italy and Poland have agreed to collaborate on the development of a long-range cruise missile, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Thursday.

Lecornu said on X that the four countries' defense ministers signed a joint letter of intent for the project on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit in Washington, D.C.

"The war in Ukraine shows that long-range strikes are a key issue for the defense of Europe," Lecornu said.

The letter of intent was signed to "initiate cooperation in this area mobilizing our European defense industry," he added.







