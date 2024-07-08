Left-wing alliance wins French election, Melenchon promises to recognize Palestine

Leader of La France Insoumise (LFI), Jean-Luc Melenchon speaks listens to a speech after the announcement of the results of the second round of the legislative elections in Paris, France, 07 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

Jean-Luc Melenchon, a prominent leader of the left-wing New People's Front alliance, has reiterated his commitment to recognize the State of Palestine following his coalition's victory in the recent French general election.

The early election, prompted by President Emmanuel Macron, concluded with the New Popular's Front securing the most seats in parliament.

In the second round of voting, the New Popular Front, an alliance comprising four left-wing parties, emerged as the leading force with 178 deputies.

The largest party within the alliance, France Unbowed, is headed by Melenchon.

Celebrating the election victory, Melenchon indicated their readiness to form a government, asserting: "We will have a prime minister from the New Popular Front."

Melenchon highlighted the potential for significant decisions to be made "by decree" on both national and international fronts, emphasizing that recognizing the State of Palestine would be one of their first actions "as quickly as possible."

In the closely contested second round, the leftists and Macron's supporters tacitly cooperated against the far-right.

Despite this, no alliance achieved the absolute majority required to form a government independently.

Macron's Together for the Republic alliance secured 150 seats, while the far-right National Rally alliance garnered 125 seats.

The absence of an absolute majority, defined as 289 deputies in the parliament, necessitates collaboration among various political parties and alliances to establish a new government.

The formation of this government will depend on the New Popular Front's ability to forge a coalition with centrist parties without internal division.

Recognizing the State of Palestine was a central promise of the New Popular Front during their campaign, reflecting their stance on international issues and commitment to change in French foreign policy.

The election results mark a significant shift in the French political landscape, with the left-wing alliance poised to influence the future direction of the country.