UKS NEW PREMIER STARMER CALLS FOR CLEAR, URGENT NEED FOR CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA

UK's new Premier Starmer calls for 'clear, urgent' need for cease-fire in Gaza

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a news conference following his first cabinet meeting, at Downing Street in London, Britain, July 6, 2024. (EPA Photo)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday emphasized the need for a "clear and urgent" cease-fire in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave where Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians in nine months and reduced it to a rubble.

Speaking on the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Starmer "reiterated his condolences for the tragic loss of life following the October attacks," his office said in a statement.

"He then set out the clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians," it added.

Starmer thanked Netanyahu for his congratulations, and said he looked forward to "further deepening the close relationship" between the two countries.

He said "it was also important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively," the statement said.

Starmer also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, according to a separate statement.

"The Prime Minister updated President Abbas on his immediate priorities, including securing a ceasefire, the return of hostages, an increase and acceleration in humanitarian aid, and financial support for the Palestinian Authority," the statement said.

"Discussing the importance of reform, and ensuring international legitimacy for Palestine, the Prime Minister said that his longstanding policy on recognition to contribute to a peace process had not changed, and it was the undeniable right of Palestinians," the readout added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 which killed some 1,200 people and took around 250 as hostages.

Besides the casualties, the military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine. Efforts for a permanent cease-fire after a brief truce in November have not borne fruit.