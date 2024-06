Two killed after explosions in Swiss underground garage

Several explosions sparked a fire in an underground garage in a town near Zurich, killing two people and injuring 11 others, Swiss police said Friday.

The incident happened in Nussbaumen on Thursday evening, they said, adding that the cause of the blasts was unclear.

Eleven people suffered slight injuries, they told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

A building atop the parking lot suffered considerable damage, they said.