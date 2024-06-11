 Contact Us
News Europe Czech premier blames Russia over failed arson attempt in Prague

Czech premier blames Russia over failed arson attempt in Prague

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published June 11,2024
Subscribe
CZECH PREMIER BLAMES RUSSIA OVER FAILED ARSON ATTEMPT IN PRAGUE

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala accused Russia on Monday of being behind a failed arson attack last week on buses at a depot in the capital Prague.

Speaking to the press after a meeting of the Czech National Security Council, Fiala said the failed attack was "very likely" organized and financed by Moscow, adding the plan was part of a "hybrid" sabotage campaign spearheaded by Russia against European countries.

"The connection is not only possible, but highly probable," he told reporters.

Police said earlier that they arrested a foreign national on Saturday on terrorism charges. They described the suspect as "a Spanish-speaking man originally from South America" who had apparently been in the country for at least five days.

Fiala said the failed arson attempt was likely connected to a spate of similar attacks in Europe that appeared to be orchestrated by Moscow.

Police boosted security in the capital last Friday following the incident.

Authorities released CCTV footage showing a man paying for items at a shop or petrol station. Police said he was possibly dangerous and warned people not to approach him but announced his arrest the following day.