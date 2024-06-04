Death toll at 5 in German floods

Aerial view shows a boat with rescue helpers shipping on a flooded street in the center of Passau in Bavaria, southern Germany, on June 4, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from floods in Germany rose to five on Tuesday as heavy rainfall that wreaked havoc across the south over the weekend shows signs of slowing, according to weather authorities.

Police said the latest victim is a 57-year-old woman whose body was recovered after she had driven a car onto a closed road in Bavaria and drowned.

Rivers and streams overflowed their banks in many areas of the German states of Baden-Wurttemberg and Bavaria.

Weather authorities said the situation in the country is set to ease as no heavy rain in the forecast, German public broadcaster DW reported.

The effort continues to find a missing firefighter whose vessel overturned during a flooding rescue operation, said DW.

During his visit to the flood-hit area in southern Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to help the affected region.

"We must not neglect the task of halting man-made climate change," he said Monday.